Rouhani condoles Sanchi incident, prioritizes identifying bodies

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – President Rouhani offered condolences to the families of the crew of the Iranian oil tanker ‘Sanchi’ and stressed the need for prioritizing the identification of the bodies to alleviate the pains of their families.

President Hassan Rouhani also called on all the relevant agencies, including the ministries of Roads and Urban Development, Oil, and Foreign Affairs, to determine the cause of this tragic incident in which 30 Iranian crew members lost their lives after the oil tanker Sanchi collided with a freighter off China’s east coast on January 6, and exploded and sunk today after a whole week being ablaze.

Rouhani further called on the relative bodies to carry out the necessary legal actions for preventing similar incidents from happening, and securing the rights of the Iranian nation and the bereaved families.

President Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

We are all from Allah and to Him we shall return

The terrible, tragic incident of fire in our country's oil tanker off the eastern coast of China, which resulted in the martyrdom-like death of its entire crew and hard-working personnel, caused great grief and sorrow for the people of Iran.

I hereby offer my sincerest condolences to the great nation of Iran, especially their bereaved families with all my heart, and pray to the Almighty God for highest places for those who were the pioneers of the country's economy and innocently lost their lives on the path toward working for national dignity. I ask the Almighty to bestow patience and health upon their families.

It is now necessary to focus on identifying the deceased and reducing the suffering of the families of these loved ones. At the same time, I call on all the relevant agencies, such as the ministries of Roads and Urban Development, Oil, and Foreign Affairs, to carefully determine the cause of this sad incident and carry out the necessary legal actions for preventing similar incidents from happening, and securing the rights of the Iranian nation and the bereaved families.

