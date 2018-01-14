Crew members of oil tanker martyrs to duty

Ali Larijani said in his message that the crew members of the oil tanker that collided with a freighter and caught fire were martyrs to duty. “Despite the efforts exerted by rescue teams and international support for extinguishing the fire and saving the lives of the crew members, the bravehearted children of Iran were martyred. Their names will forever be remembered in the history of this land.”

Saying that the tragic incident grieved the Iranian nation, Larijani offered his condolences to the mournful families of the departed crew members and expressed hope that their great patience would someday be rewarded.

A Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, caught fire after colliding with a Chinese freighter off China’s coast, leaving its 32 sailors trapped on board. The tanker sank completely after the rescue teams failed to save the lives of the crew members or put out the fire.

