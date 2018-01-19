Sanchi sailors remembered in Minsk

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Ambassadors, foreign diplomats and Iranian political figures in Belarus commemorated Iranian sailors who recently lost their lives in Sanchi oil tanker incident.

In a ceremony at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Minsk on Thursday night, ambassadors, foreign diplomats and Iranian political figures in Belarus commemorated the deaths of Iranian crew members who lost their lives after their oil tanker collided with a Chines freighter off the east coast of China earlier this month.

At the ceremony, a number of government officials, ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, media reporters, as well as some of the Iranian compatriots living in Belarus, expressed their sympathy with the families of the dead Iranian sailors.

The Ambassadors of Syria, Japan, the European Union, Libya and a large number of diplomats from the embassies of Palestinian, Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Georgia, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were present at the ceremony and signed a memorial.

Furthermore, Iran’s ambassador to Belarus, Mostafa Oveisi expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Belarus for their sympathy, especially the message of sympathy from the President Alexander Lukashenko.

