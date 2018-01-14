Iran declares Mon. as national mourning day for tanker’s victims

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian cabinet of ministers on Sunday declared Monday January 15 as the day of public mourning for the 30 Iranian crew members of Sanchi oil tanker in Chinese waters.

Eight days after Sanchi oil tanker caught fire in a collision with another vessel on Chinese waters, when the hopes for finding the 30 Iranian crew members of the vessel vanished in the thin air, the Iranian government’s cabinet of ministers on Sunday declared Monday January 15 as the day for public mourning.

The announcement offers condolences to the bereaved families and the role players in the Iranian oil and maritime industries.

The statement describes the death of the sailors as semi-martyrdom death.

“Once again Iran was hit by the loss of a group of selfless and hardworking children of its,” reads the opening paragraph of the statement.

“The brave sailors who lost their lives because of a painful accident on the path of service and progression of national goals, joined to the martyrs of service,” reads the announcement.

