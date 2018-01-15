Larijani stresses extension of banking ties between Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Monday, Ali Larijani stressed the need for Iran and Turkey to develop their banking relations.

Meeting Turkish Parliamentary Speaker İsmail Kahraman in Tehran on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani stressed that it is imperative and in the interest of Iranian and Turkish businesspersons that Iran and Turkey should expand their banking relationships.

He said that Iran and Turkey should use their national currencies instead of US dollar for their business transactions.

He noted that establishing good banking relations is not an easy matter, and can potentially hinder business relations. He said that this is an area that both Iran and Turkey must focus on. He added that many businessmen and tourists travel between Iran and Turkey, making it important for the two countries to strengthen their banking relationships.

Larijani said “we are ready to develop every kind of cooperation. OIC should also be more active in developing economic relations because it has not been active in the past.”

Larijani added that there is ample evidence that US wishes to create mischief in the region. Larijani also noted that terrorists in Iraq have suffered numerous blows, while US have always been after adventures in Syria. Therefore, he said, Iran and Turkey cooperation in the area of security issues is very necessary.

For his part, Kahraman stressed the need for reforming the structure of the United Nations, especially exclusive right of veto among select few permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

He criticized US for its policies regarding fight against terrorism, saying that it is a mistake to support one terrorist group simply to combat another terrorist group.

The 13th PUIC Conference started on Saturday, January 13, 2018 with specialized and expert meetings and executive committees in session.

According the conference schedule, the permanent and specialized committees and the public committee will be held on January 13-16 with experts from 41 Islamic Countries in attendance.

The 13th Session of Parliamentary Speakers of OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference will be held later this week on Tuesday and Wednesday January 16-17, 2018.

