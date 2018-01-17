Enemies seeking benefit in dividing Muslims: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian president Hassan Rouhani told Speaker of Omani Parliament Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali in Tehran on Wednesday that enemies are against unity among Muslims.

“The bilateral relations between Iran and Oman have always been moving forward and making progress thanks to the wisdom of the officials of Iran and Oman,” said President Hassan Rouhani, on Wednesday.

The Iranian president made the remarks during a meeting with Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali, the Chairman of the Majlis Al Shura of Oman (the Speaker of Omani Parliament) in Tehran.

“Joint political and cultural relations are currently at the highest level and activating the economic potentials the relations and ties between the two countries will get more deepened,” asserted President Rouhani.

The top official called for boosting banking transactions, easing of procedures for trade, and increasing bilateral investment for strengthening economic ties between Iran and Oman.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports and welcomes Omani investors willing to invest in Chabahar and Jask Free Trade Zones and in economic areas like transit,” vowed the Iranian head of state.

“The enemies of Islam seek their interests in dividing Muslims and they don’t want to see Islamic countries get united and reach solidarity, so congregation and meeting of Islamic countries on common areas of problems to reach joint solution is an important step toward strengthening unity, peace, and stability in the region,” said Mr. Rouhani.

The Omani top parliamentarian who is visiting Tehran to attend the 13th meeting of PUIC (Parliamentary Union of OIC member states), described the 13th meeting a successful conference held in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is always backing the oppressed and wronged Muslims of the world, especially paying great attention to the issue of Palestine,” he said.

“Today, fortunately, the Islamic nations have appreciated the threat engulfing them and the holy Quds,” asserted Mr. Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali.

