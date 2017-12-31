‘Dena+’, ‘Runna’ to enter Oman auto market

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s commercial attache to Oman said on Sunday that Two Iranian car brands ‘Dena+’ and ‘Runna’ have received the licenses from the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) to enter Oman’s markets.

According to Abbas Abdolkhani, Iran Khodro is the first Iranian auto maker to receive GSO license.

Iran’s commercial attache to Oman also stated that these vehicles got their licenses after they successfully passed tests related to their dynamics and vehicle frontal crash stiffness given by GSO, adding “the vehicles are expected to be welcome by the Omani customers.”

In the list of Iran’s exports destinations, Oman is ranked 10th, and during the first eight months of the Iranian year $368 million worth of goods have been exported to Oman.

KI/IRN82780943