Phasing out US dollar in interest of Muslim World

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Kyrgyzstan MP calls on the necessity of phasing out US dollar from international business transactions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the General Committee of the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Parkhat Tolandi Of stressed the importance of expanding business and economic relations between Islamic countries.

In response to the question of whether the phasing out US dollar could contribute to the development of economic relations between Islamic countries, he replied, “undoubtedly, Muslim countries should drop the US dollar from their trade relations and choose a different currency because doing so would be in their interests. The Islamic countries must benefit from development of trade relations between themselves. Furthermore, US should not benefit from the trade between Islamic countries.”

He believes that OIC meetings can play an effective role in developing trade relations between Islamic countries. He called on the Islamic countries to make use of OIC's meeting in Iran to select an alternative currency to replace US dollar.

The 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference kicked off on Monday. The representatives from 41 Asian and African countries, including 12 Parliament speakers and nine deputy Parliament speakers along with heads of the participating delegations and envoys from Russia. Parliament speakers from Mali, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iraq, Senegal, Oman, Algeria and Mauritania have attended the conference.

