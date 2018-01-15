Iran prepared to export gas to Oman by land

Hamidreza Araghi discussed the development of the project on gas export from Iran to Oman and said “the ministry of petroleum is responsible for carrying out this project that has to be implemented through two undersea and land phases. The undersea infrastructures of gas export to Oman have not been finished yet. Right after concluding this phase, however, we must turn to the land phase and its infrastructures.”

Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araghi said that Iran is prepared to carry out the oversea phase.

In line with the strategic approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward neighboring countries and the negotiations between Iran’s president and the king of Oman, a memorandum of understanding on exporting natural gas was signed by the petroleum ministers of Iran and Oman on August 26, 2013.

According to Iran, Oman agreement in 2013, Iran is to export 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas to Oman daily for 15 years through an undersea pipeline in the Persian Gulf. The strategic significance of this project leads to the strengthening the relations between the two countries and within the Middle East.

