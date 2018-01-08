Iranian, Omani FMs call for halt to Saudi war against Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi called for immediate half of Saudi war against the people of Yemen.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah who is visiting Tehran to attend the Second Tehran Security Conference on Monday met with his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The two top diplomats conferred on the situation and issues in the region, the Yemeni crisis and the development of the two countries.

On Yemeni crisis, Yusuf bin Alawi and Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined the need for immediate halt of atrocities in the war-torn country, stop of Saudi aggression against the impoverished Arab country, quick delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged people of Yemen.

Other issues of bilateral interest, including the strengthening and development of banking cooperation, were among the topics discussed by Mr. Zarif and Mr. Bin Alawi.

