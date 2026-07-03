Tajikistan hails Iran for its key role in regional stability

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Friday, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commended Iran’s outstanding role in maintaining regional stability and underscored the close brotherly ties between Tehran and Dushanbe.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed Rahmon and thanked him for the condolences, solidarity, and supportive positions of the Tajik government and people following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several Iranian officials, scientists, and civilians in recent attacks.

He stressed that Iran and Tajikistan are not only friendly neighbors but also nations bound by deep historical, cultural, linguistic, and civilizational ties, which provide a strong foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the recent US-Israeli attacks against Iran, Pezeshkian described them as unlawful and in violation of international law, noting that Iran had been pursuing diplomatic and negotiation channels in good faith when the strikes occurred. He also criticized the destabilizing role of the Zionist regime in the region, calling it a major source of insecurity.

The Iranian president emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, scientific, cultural, and technological fields, saying shared heritage and common identity should be leveraged to strengthen mutual interests.

The meeting was held as the Tajik president has traveled to Iran to attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president of Tajikistan, for his part, expressed deep condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian figures, describing the news as a source of profound sorrow for the Tajik people and government.

Rahmon said he had maintained longstanding relations with the late Leader over decades and considered his loss a major tragedy.

He asked that his condolences be conveyed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and stressed that the people of Tajikistan share Iran’s grief.

Emomali Rahmon said Tajikistan is ready to expand cooperation with Iran in investment, agriculture, industry, transportation, infrastructure, and other economic sectors, and emphasized the need to fully implement existing bilateral agreements.

The Tajik president also condemned recent US-Israeli attacks against Iran, calling them contrary to international law, and said he followed developments with deep concern, describing Iran and Tajikistan as “one family.”

Rahmon further highlighted Iran’s key role in regional peace and stability, stating that countries in the region recognize Tehran’s importance in maintaining balance and security, a role that recent events have once again underscored.

MNA