Iran, Tajikistan to carry out joint agricultural projects

Mohammad Ali Amirfakhrian, referred to the holding of a specialized meeting with the managers of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan, and said: "The capacities of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of seedling production, livestock breeding, veterinary medicines, fisheries, processing industries, modern irrigation, mechanization and investment in the value chain of agricultural products were reviewed and the continuation of expert consultations was emphasized."

According to the announcement of the Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPO), he added: "The studies conducted show that the agricultural sector of Tajikistan has significant needs in areas such as seedling production, livestock breeding, development of related industries, increasing the productivity of water resources and modernization of production technologies, which overlap with the technical and specialized capabilities of Iranian companies."

Referring to the investment capacities in this sector, the Iranian trade attache in Tajikistan stated: "Developing cooperation in the field of seedling production, industrial animal husbandry, animal breeding, production of veterinary drugs and investment in agricultural lands were among the most important topics discussed between the two sides.

Stating that the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan welcomes the expansion of cooperation with capable foreign companies, Amirfakhrian said: "Continuing expert discussions, exchanging technical information, introducing the capacities of the private sector and holding specialized meetings will lay the basis for identifying joint projects and developing long-term cooperation."

He also considered the preparation and publication of a booklet in Russian and Tajik languages to introduce companies, organizations and capabilities of the Iranian agricultural sector as an effective measure in introducing the country's capacities and facilitating trade cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's trade attache in Tajikistan emphasized: "The discussions raised in these meetings were held within the framework of identifying the capacities for cooperation between the two countries, and the implementation of any cooperation or investment will be subject to technical, economic, and legal studies and legal procedures."

MNA/6884937