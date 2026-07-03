Pezeshkian vows martyred Leader's path endures

In a message addressed to the Iranian nation on the eve of the farewell and burial ceremonies, Pezeshkian said the country stands at one of its most glorious historical junctures, with people gathering in grief for the "tireless warrior and mighty standard-bearer of resistance."

"Although the martyrdom of this great leader has placed a deep sorrow on the hearts of our nation, the Islamic Ummah and all the free of the world, it has revealed the undeniable truth that the solid edifice of this system rests on the firm pillars of faith, ideals and the will of a great nation," he wrote, quoting Quranic verses on martyrs.

Pezeshkian said the "red ascension" is not an end but the beginning of a new chapter of solidarity, steadfastness and growth. He called on Iranians of every ethnicity, religion and political persuasion to attend the ceremonies in a display of national unity and loyalty to the Islamic Republic's ideals.

"Your massive presence will be a decisive reply to the logic of terror, violence and coercion, and a clear message to the world that the Iranian nation stands united in defence of its independence and dignity," he said.

The funeral rites for Ayatollah Khamenei, assassinated in the February 28 U.S.-Israeli attack, began Friday morning at Tehran's Grand Mosalla with foreign dignitaries and religious delegations in attendance.

MNA