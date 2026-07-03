Iran ready for expansion of defense coop. with Pakistan

During the meeting with the Pakistani Army Commander, the Acting Minister of Defense, expressed gratitude to Islamabad's principled positions in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized the expansion of defense and security cooperation between the two countries, the formation of regional security mechanisms, and joint confrontation with the threats of the Zionist regime.

General Ibn Reza also emphasized the development of defense and military cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad and called for strengthened Islamic unity in the face of Zionist regime's threats.

The Pakistani Army chief, who is in Tehran for funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader, appreciated the hospitality of the Islamic Republic of Iran during, expressed condolences to the Iranian government, nation, and armed forces for the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the commanders of the armed forces, and a group of innocent citizens, and expressed sympathy with the Iranian people.

Emphasizing the existence of deep historical, civilizational, and fraternal ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated: "The recent terrorist act has caused deep sorrow and grief among the Pakistani people, and this feeling is not limited to the officials, but the Pakistani nation also stands with the Iranian nation in this tragedy."

He also referred to the visit of the martyred Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamabad and said: "Cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in various defense fields is on a favorable path, and with the shared will of both sides, this cooperation will continue with strength."



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