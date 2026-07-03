Iran Army cmdr vows revenge for Leader’s martyrdom

Speaking on Friday on the sidelines of a farewell ceremony attended by senior commanders of Iran's Armed Forces for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Major General Amir Hatami said there is no doubt that the Leader's martyrdom has strengthened Iran's resolve.

Major General Hatami added: "Today, with even stronger determination, we tell the enemies of the Iranian nation—the criminal United States and the treacherous and criminal Zionist regime—that we will avenge the blood of our martyred Leader and all of our martyrs."

The farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, began on Friday at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla, with the participation of foreign dignitaries. Farewell ceremonies at the Mosalla will continue on Saturday and Sunday, followed by the funeral procession in Tehran on Monday, the funeral ceremony in Qom on Tuesday, funeral ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, and, finally, after the funeral ceremony in Mashhad on Thursday, the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam.

MNA