Pakistan stands with Iran’s leadership and nation: PM

Addressing the funeral ceremony for martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei here in Tehran on Friday, Sharif expressed solidarity with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the government, and the nation of Iran.

The martyred Ayatollah Khamenei wisely, insightfully, and with foresight led the Iranian nation for decades, and his services are a valuable asset for the Islamic world, he added.

Sharif was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of Interior, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly), and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party.

On the sidelines of this visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, also met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

MNA/IRN