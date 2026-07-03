Pezeshkian hails Turkey’s coop., support during imposed war

He made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Tehran on Friday.

Yilmaz traveled to Iran to attend a state ceremony for Iran's martyred Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was martyred in US-Israeli attacks in late February.

Referring to the recent aggressions by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pezeshkian described these actions as contrary to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, the peremptory rules of international law, and the recognized standards of international humanitarian law, stating, "During these attacks, the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, officials, scientists, and innocent citizens of our country were martyred, and at the same time, the perpetrators of these actions continue to brazenly appear in the international arena claiming to defend human rights and human values."

Referring to the destructive role of the Zionist regime in the region, Pezeshkian stated, "A review of developments in the past few decades shows that this regime has played a direct role in many regional crises and tensions, but at the same time it tries to present others as the cause of insecurity. The main goal of this approach is to fuel disputes between Islamic countries and weaken the capacities of the Islamic world to secure its illegitimate interests."

Emphasizing the need to strengthen Islamic convergence, the Iranian president added that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that Muslim countries, regardless of political differences and existing viewpoints, have deep commonalities in belief, culture, and civilization, and can pave the way for development, prosperity, and sustainable stability in the region by expanding scientific, cultural, economic, political, and security cooperation.

The vice President of Turkey, for his part, conveyed a message of condolences and sympathy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, government and people of Turkey to the government and people of Iran on the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commander, a number of schoolchildren at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the Iranian city of Minab.

Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said Turkey “deeply shares the pain” suffered by the “brotherly Iranian people” in the recent period.

“As Turkey, we will continue contributing to efforts to make peace and stability permanent in our region, strengthen channels of dialogue, and support the normalization process after the war,” he said.

Yilmaz said Turkey would keep working with Iranian counterparts to further develop bilateral relations in all areas, particularly the economy, trade, energy, and transportation.

He thanked President Pezeshkian for receiving him and offered condolences to the Iranian state and people.

“I pray for Allah’s mercy on all our Iranian brothers who lost their lives, particularly martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Khamenei, and once again extend patience and condolences to the Iranian government and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran,” Yilmaz said.

MNA/6878410