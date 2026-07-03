Nechirvan Barzani meets with Araghchi, Pezeshkian

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, who traveled to Tehran to attend the funeral of the martyred leader, met and talked with Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday.

Barzani and his accompannying Kurdish delegation also met with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement yesterday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that" we will have guests from all over the world and all continents." adding that "we have high-ranking delegations from neighboring countries. At least 8 heads of state (presidents or prime ministers) and parliament speakers from 12 countries are present. A large number of countries will participate in the ceremony at the level of foreign ministers or other ministers or special representatives."

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Nicaragua, who traveled to Tehran to attend the ceremony, also met with Araghchi yesterday.



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