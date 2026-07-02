Thought of late Leader to go down in nation's memory forever

Addressing the great nation of the Islamic Iran at the threshold of the organizing the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he emphasized that the glorious name and thought of Imam Mujahid [Imam Khamenei] will go down in the memory of the nation forever.

In this magnificent farewell and funeral ceremonies, the martyr-fostering people of the country, with hearts full of sorrow and a will full of hope, will once again show their loyalty to the path and sublime ideals of the martyred Leader, Pezeshkian underlined.

The flag that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution fought for a lifetime to keep it hoisted, will never fall on the ground. It has been fought for years to keep it up, and with the will of the Iranian people, the flag will be hoisted with the iron will of the great nation of Islamic Iran, he emphasized.

Today, Islamic Iran is standing in one of its most magnificent historical periods; a historical moment when the noble people of Islamic Iran come together to mourn the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the indefatigable, tireless mujahid and standard-bearer of the resistance, the president continued.

Undoubtedly, the name, thought and brilliant characteristics of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who raised the flag of independence, religious democracy and resistance in the most difficult periods of the contemporary history, will go down in the historical memory of the Iranian nation and the awakened conscience of the freedom-seeking people of the world, Pezeshkian stipulated.

Earlier in the day, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, issued a message saying the Headquarters and the General Staff of the Armed Forces called on the Iranian nation, particularly the young generation, to have an “enthusiastic, epic, and unprecedented” presence in the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader and his family members to display a lasting manifestation of Iranian unity.

MNA/ 6877365