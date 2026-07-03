Iran to come out victorious over US: Russia's Medvedev says

Medvedev, who heads the delegation attending Iran's martyred Leader’s funeral in Tehran, said in a video published on his Telegram channel after attending the funeral on Friday that the Iranian nation will emerge victorious in the struggle against the US.

Medvedev said Russia shares the grief of the Iranian people over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The former Russian president, who is a close ally of Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, said the sorrow stemming from the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei has united the Iranian people.

The former president added that the Iranian nation will not yield to pressure from the US and other countries.

Medvedev said that on behalf of the leadership and people of the Russian Federation, he expresses the deepest condolences regarding the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He added that they mourn alongside the Iranian people over this immense loss.

Mededev's remarks came as foreign delegations attended the funeral ceremonies honoring Ayatollah Khamenei, following a 40-day war that began with a US-Israeli aggression against Iran and ended with a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding after Tehran's strong military retaliation.

The Russian representative also held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Pezeshkian thanked the Russian government and people for their support and expressions of sympathy following the martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution Leader and the recent war.

He called for accelerating the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, particularly in the economic, trade, energy and transit sectors.

"There is broad potential for expanding economic, commercial, energy and transit cooperation between the two countries, which must be implemented with greater determination within the existing agreements," he said.

He also pointed to the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor and called for closer cooperation through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union to expand economic and political ties.

Medvedev conveyed condolences from President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government over the martyrdoms of the Leader, military commanders, officials, scientists and civilians, particularly children killed in the recent US-Israeli attacks.

MNA