Recent war showed Russia is Iran's great friend, ally

In the meeting held in Saint Petersburg in western Russia on Monday, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi and ambassador Kazem Jalali were accompanying Araghchi in the Iranian delegation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials were also present in the meeting.

According to Al Jazeera, Putin said in the meeting that Russia hopes the Iranian people will weather what he described as a “difficult period” and that peace will prevail.

He added that Russia would do everything in the interests of Iran and other countries in the region, the state-run RIA ⁠news agency reported, according to Al Jazeera.

It was later reported by Iranial media that Araghchi, for his part, stressed that Iran-Russia relations are strategic partnership and will continue with strength.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that the recent war showed how Iranian government is stable, solidified and is powerful.

"It was also clear that Iran has friends such as Russia that stay with it in time of difficulties and support it," Araghchi said.

He further expressed thanks for Russia's support to Iran.

Araghchi slammed the silence of some countries in the face of US violations and bullying, warning that such a double-standard approach will impact the entire international community.

Pointing to the Pakistani mediation efforts, the foreign minister said the United States’s unreasonable demands, shifting positions, threating rhetoric and frequent breaches of its commitments have hindered progress in diplomacy.

“The Islamic Republic will make a decision about the diplomatic process considering its past experience, especially two military assaults against Iran in the midst of diplomatic talks, attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities, the US addition to sanctions and economic pressure and its continued maritime piracy against Iranian merchant ships,” he added.

The top Iranian diplomat also conveyed Ayatollah Khamenei’s warm greetings to the Russian president.

Putin, for his part lauded Iranians for fighting for their independence and soverignty bravely.

MNA/6813056