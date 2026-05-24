Source rejects Axios report on Tehran-Washington deal

An informed source dismissed a report published by Axios regarding the contents of a proposed understanding between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, the source said the claims reflected the American side’s narrative and could not be confirmed by Iran.

Axios had reported that the proposed agreement included a 60-day extension of a ceasefire between the two sides, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees, and the removal of naval mines in the strait by Iran.

The source rejected the reported details and denied that they represented Iran’s position.

MNA