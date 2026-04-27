Araghchi says talks with Putin were very positive

Speaking to reporters after meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Araghchi described the meeting as “very positive,” adding that, “All topics were discussed in detail, including bilateral relations, regional developments, as well as the issue of war and the actions of the United States and Israel.” According to Araghchi, cooperation between the two countries was also a key focus, and several ideas were raised to further expand ties.

He noted that “there are now very good opportunities for cooperation,” and, referring to Putin’s remarks, said: “Not only Russia, but many countries are currently admiring the Iranian people for their resilience in the face of U.S. pressure.”

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for Russia’s support during recent developments and emphasized Iran’s determination to continue and strengthen its “strategic partnership” with Moscow under the current circumstances.

MNA