  1. Politics
May 25, 2026, 12:31 PM

Iran to deploy new advanced defense systems: Gen. Abdollahi

Iran to deploy new advanced defense systems: Gen. Abdollahi

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi has said that the country will deploy new sophisticated defense systems in case of US and Israeli’s new aggression against the country.

Iran's air defense system performed much better in the recent imposed war than in the past, he emphasized.

The enemy has repeatedly claimed that it has destroyed the country’s military division in the naval, air, and missile fields; but the powerful Armed Forces of the country have always shown on the battlefield that all Iran’s capabilities have remained.

New air defense systems will be deployed soon to further strengthen the country’s ability to counter aerial attacks, he stressed. 

“We will fight the enemies with utmost power to the end and impose defeat on them,” General Abdollahi underlined.

MNA/6840508

News ID 244779

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