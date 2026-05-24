How America's Iran gamble redrew region's map

In recent weeks, American media and political circles have increasingly reached for words like "retreat," "surrender," and "strategic deadlock" to describe Donald Trump's policy toward Iran — language that, until not long ago, would have seemed almost unthinkable in the context of American foreign policy. A combination of battlefield, political, and economic developments has now pushed even mainstream American outlets to express open skepticism about the results of Washington's military campaign against Tehran. In a notably candid analysis, The Atlantic concluded that Trump's Iran policy has effectively ended in "surrender" — with Tehran demanding war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and the consolidation of its regional strategic position, all without accepting any limits on its enrichment activities.

What demands attention above all else is the yawning gap between America's stated objectives at the outset of this confrontation and what has actually unfolded. The Trump administration and its allies calculated that a combination of military pressure, psychological operations, and sweeping sanctions could force Iran into strategic retreat. Instead, recent developments have shown not only that this goal was not achieved, but that Tehran has preserved a significant portion of its deterrence capability and gained the upper hand in certain domains.

From the earliest days of the conflict, Washington sought to project the image of a swift, decisive operation — a war designed to degrade Iran's military and regional capacity and reshape the Middle Eastern balance of power in favor of the United States and Israel. Over time, it became clear that America's initial assessments of Iran's capabilities were badly miscalibrated. Neither Iran's strategic infrastructure was destroyed, nor did Tehran's regional influence network collapse. Instead, the widening threat to American interests across the region and the growing vulnerability of Washington's allies caused the costs of the war to escalate rapidly.

Against this backdrop, the gradual shift in Trump's tone toward Iran takes on a revealing significance. The president who once spoke of "complete destruction" now emphasizes negotiation, ceasefire, and agreement more than at any previous point. This change in posture cannot be read as mere diplomatic maneuvering. It is, above all, a signal of Washington's anxiety about the war becoming a prolonged war of attrition — and about the dangerous consequences of allowing it to continue. America is acutely aware that the longer the conflict drags on, the higher its economic, security, and political costs will climb — costs that will affect not only the Trump administration, but America's standing in the world at large.

One of the most significant consequences of this war has been the damage to American deterrence credibility. Washington had spent years projecting the image of an invincible power in the region, but even America's traditional allies are now questioning its capacity to manage crises effectively. The Arab states of the Persian Gulf, which had long depended heavily on the American security umbrella, are now watching developments with considerably more caution. They have observed, contrary to the initial narrative, that America is not capable of simply reordering regional equations — and that any broad war with Iran risks plunging the security and economy of the entire region into crisis.

In this context, many Arab countries have sought to maintain distance from direct tensions while simultaneously strengthening their communication channels with Tehran. This trajectory tells its own story: the war has not isolated Iran. In some respects, it has increased Tehran's geopolitical weight in regional calculations. Countries across the region have reached the conclusion that Middle Eastern stability is impossible without accounting for Iran's role, and that the policy of eliminating or comprehensively weakening Tehran has effectively failed.

Another of Washington's primary objectives was to preserve and tighten the sanctions architecture against Iran. But the continuation of the conflict and Washington's failure to achieve its goals have called both the legitimacy and the effectiveness of those sanctions into question. Many international actors now view the maximum pressure policy with open skepticism. If America cannot produce tangible results from this confrontation, the international consensus against Iran risks fracturing further — a development that could gradually accelerate the erosion of the sanctions regime.

The Israeli regime, meanwhile, faces its own mounting challenges. Tel Aviv had hoped that American involvement would shift the balance of power decisively in its favor, but the continuation of the war and the spread of regional instability have intensified both domestic and international pressure on Israel. Beyond the security and economic damage, the surge in global criticism of Israel's wartime conduct has left the country more isolated than before. Many Western analysts now argue that continuing on this path will not weaken Iran's position — it may, in fact, consolidate and even strengthen Tehran's regional influence.

The domestic impact of the war on America itself is equally significant. Contrary to the White House's initial expectations, a substantial portion of the American public holds a negative view of entering another Middle Eastern war. The costly experiences of Iraq and Afghanistan have not faded from the national memory, and many Americans fear their country is being drawn once again into a prolonged and inconclusive conflict. These concerns have increased the pressure on the Trump administration and on members of both the Senate and Congress. As the costs of the war become more visible, domestic support for continuing the military campaign continues to shrink.

In this environment, Trump's emphasis on negotiation and ceasefire must be understood as an attempt at a controlled exit from the crisis — an effort to prevent the war from becoming a strategic quagmire for the United States. The central problem for Washington, however, is that it no longer occupies a position from which it can impose its terms on Iran. Tehran has not only absorbed the pressure — it has, by drawing on its domestic and regional capabilities, placed itself in a position to make greater demands.

This is precisely why some American media outlets have reached for the word "surrender" — a word that captures the distance between the war's original objectives and its current trajectory. While America continues to manage the public narrative in an effort to conceal what would amount to an open retreat, the realities on the ground make clear that continuing down this path carries enormous costs for Washington. The Trump administration now confronts a fundamental question: how does it exit this crisis without having achieved its declared objectives? What was meant to be a demonstration of American power has become, by degrees, a symbol of American limitations.

Taken together, recent developments demonstrate that the strategy of pressure and direct confrontation against Iran has not changed Tehran's behavior. It has, instead, triggered a redefinition of the regional balance of power. Iran has managed to preserve its deterrence architecture while leveraging the situation to strengthen its political and regional standing. The United States and its allies, by contrast, now face a set of unanticipated costs — costs whose continuation threatens to reduce Washington's influence in the Middle East still further. What American media are today describing as "surrender" is, in reality, a reflection of the strategic failure of a project that was intended to reorder the regional order — but has instead weakened America's position and deepened the geopolitical complexity it sought to resolve.

MNA