Ghalibaf reinstates as Iranian Parliament Speaker

The election for the Parliament’s Presiding Board for the third annual session was held during an open session of the legislature on Monday morning.

Ghalibaf, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Taghi Naghdali, and Osman Salari had registered as candidates for the position of the Parliament speaker.

Accordingly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf secured the majority of votes and was once again elected as the speaker.

He has served as speaker throughout the four years of the 11th Parliament and the first two years of the 12th Parliament, whose third annual session has now begun.

The Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board consists of 12 seats, including one for the speaker, two for vice speakers, six for secretaries, and three for observers.

MNA