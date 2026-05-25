Ghalibaf, Araghchi arrive in Doha for talks on US-Iran deal

Talks on the current diplomatic efforts to terminate war of aggression imposed by the US and Israel against Iran has been cited as the main aim of the visit.

This trip is a continuation of the diplomatic process that began and continues in recent weeks with Pakistan's mediation to end the imposed war by the US and Israel against the country.

During this trip, high-profile consultations will be held with senior Qatari officials on some aspects related to negotiations to end the imposed war.

Iran’s Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati is also part of the delegation to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final agreement.



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