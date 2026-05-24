Iran ready to give hellish response to any new aggression

Major General Ali Abdollahi in a message on the Strait of Hormuz warned the enemy that powerful Armed Forces of the country are ready to give a remorseful and regretful response to the enemy's new aggression against the country.

The full text of his message on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of the martyrs of Ramadan War is read as follows,

This great resistance and victory of the powerful Armed Forces of the country showed that the nation's belief and trust in the divine power and its reliance on indigenous warfare capabilities pave the way for progress and strategic authority towards the pinnacles of honor and pride on the international stage.

Emphasizing the continuation of resistance, stability, vigilance, and intelligence against the American-Zionist enemy, the Islamic Iran, relying upon the powerful Armed Forces of the country and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will secure the Persian Gulf region with practical gratitude for the blessings and will eliminate the enemy’s abuses of this waterway.

We warn the enemies that the plans and strategies of the Leader of the Revolution for "managing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz" will guarantee the future of the region.

The powerful Armed Forces of the country will not allow painful historical experiences to be repeated and are ready to give a hellish and remorseful response to any aggression.

MNA/6839582