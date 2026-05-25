Iran not to give in to US excessive demands: Pezeshkian

Speaking in an expert-level meeting with the members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), held in Tehran on Monday with the aim of reviewing and removing the challenging facing the economic activists, especially private sector, in the wake of the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran, Pezeshkian mandated all responsible officials and organizations to take necessary and immediate measures to facilitate the economic activities and the removal of the existing problems.

Highlighting Iran’s policy of expanding regional and neighborhood economic engagement, the president said his administration has sought to facilitate trade and exports by strengthening ties with neighboring countries and leveraging the country’s geo-economic capacities.

Pezeshkian added that despite the regional security situation, many of Iran’s neighboring countries along its northwestern and eastern borders are now more willing than before to expand economic and commercial cooperation.

He also described the economic potential of regional agreements and frameworks, including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS group, as important opportunities for expanding foreign trade.

The Iranian administration’s approach is to make maximum use of regional and international markets to develop non-oil exports and support Iranian traders, the president noted, adding that efforts have been made to strengthen economic diplomacy and facilitate the introduction, marketing, and expansion of Iranian products.

The president further emphasized that Iran’s negotiations and foreign engagement process is structured in a way that ensures the full realization of the rights of the Iranian people, adding that Iran will under no circumstances yield to pressure or excessive demands.

MNA/6840728