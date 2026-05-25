Iran-Cuba Parl. Friendship Group denounces US naval blockade

In a statement, the group said the “arrogant and anti-human” nature of the United States has once again been exposed through intensified pressure and efforts to impose a naval blockade on Cuba.

The statement said the move constitutes a blatant violation of international norms and national sovereignty, while continuing a failed policy that for more than six decades has targeted the livelihood and health of the Cuban people.

Expressing full solidarity with the government and people of Cuba, the Iranian parliamentary group strongly condemned any attempt to block maritime routes and prevent the Cuban nation from accessing essential resources, describing such actions as a crime against humanity that must end immediately and unconditionally.

The statement also praised the spirit and combat readiness of the Cuban people, saying the mass registration of homeland defenders represented a shining example of “civilizational resistance” against economic terrorism.

The group further called on parliaments and international institutions around the world not to remain silent in the face of unchecked US unilateralism and urged efforts toward the complete lifting of all unjust sanctions imposed on Cuba.

Referring to Iran as a nation that has long stood on the front line against brutal US sanctions and international Zionism, the statement said the Iranian people stand courageously alongside the Cuban nation in this unequal struggle.

MNA