Hezbollah will keep its weapons: Qassem

"Resistance is product of leadership by sayyed of martyrs of ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," Sheikh Naim Qassem said in remarks marking the celebration resistance and freedom delivered on Sunday.

He totally rejected direct talks with the Zionist regime and the US by Lebanese government, saying that the talks only serves the interests of the Zionist regime.

"Lebanese government fails to achieve anything following 15 months of diplomacy with Zionist enemy," noted the Hezbollah leader said.

"The US government is not a fair mediator in Lebanon, rather it is seeking its own interests," he later stressed.

"Disarming Hezbollah will lead to new Israeli genocide in Lebanon," Qassem said while stressing that the movment will keep its arms in its hands. He hilighted that Hezbollah will maintain weapons until Lebanese government becomes fully capable of running nation independently

"The Zionist entity as expansionist enemy is seeking gradual elimination of resistance in Lebanon," he noted.

He went on to say that Iran under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei defeated the US and the Zionist regime and came out victorious in the battle.

MNA