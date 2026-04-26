  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2026, 12:20 AM

Talks with Araghchi on Hormuz were "good": Omani FM

Talks with Araghchi on Hormuz were "good": Omani FM

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Top Omani diplomat has expressed happiness with Sunday talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Strait of Hormuz.

"Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi," Badr AlBusaidi wrote in a post on his X account after receiving visiting Araghchi and his accompanying delegation earlier on Sunday.

Talks with Araghchi on Hormuz were "good": Omani FM
 "As litoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation," he added.
MNA/6812250

News ID 244014

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