Talks with Araghchi on Hormuz were "good": Omani FM

"Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi," Badr AlBusaidi wrote in a post on his X account after receiving visiting Araghchi and his accompanying delegation earlier on Sunday.



"As litoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation," he added.

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