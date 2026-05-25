  1. Politics
May 25, 2026, 10:07 AM

Iran denounces terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Quetta

Iran denounces terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Quetta

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a terrorist bombing targeting a train carrying soldiers in the Pakistani city of Quetta, which has left at least 24 people dead and more than 50 others injured.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the terrorist attack at the Quetta railway station that resulted in the deaths and injuries of a large number of Pakistani citizens.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, Baghaei declared Iran’s solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

The spokesman stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the main victims of terrorism and a country that has consistently been on the front line of the fight against terrorism, considers combating the “ominous phenomenon” of terrorism an international responsibility.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination among neighboring countries in the continuous fight against terrorist groups and their supporters.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a post on X.

“Such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people of Pakistan. We remain steadfast in our determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

MNA

News ID 244772

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