Iran, US moving closer to 'finalizing MoU': Baghaei

“We are now in the finalization stage of this memorandum of understanding. The topics being discussed at this stage focus broadly on ending the war, halting the US naval aggression - what they themselves have labeled a 'naval blockade'-, and issues related to the release of Iran's blocked assets,” he said, according to a Press TV report published on Saturday evening.

He added that the purpose of the Pakistani delegation’s visit was to continue the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington.

He emphasized that Iran's focus at this stage remains exclusively on ending the US-Israel imposed war based on the Islamic Republic's 14-point proposal, which has been shuttled back and forth several times.

Asked whether Tehran and Washington have drawn closer to an agreement or moved further apart following recent meetings between the Pakistani and Iranian authorities, Baghaei said Iran cannot be fully confident that the US approaches will not shift again as before.

However, he acknowledged that after several weeks of dialogue between the two sides, the “process appears to be moving toward a convergence of views.”

Baghaei, who is also the spokesman of the Iranian negotiating team, emphasized that “moving closer” does not mean that Iran and the US are about to reach an understanding. Rather, he explained, it means that “based on a set of parameters, the two sides may be able to achieve a win-win solution.”

He outlined the framework of the negotiations, saying, “Our approach has been to first draft a memorandum of understanding consisting of 14 articles. That memorandum would include the most important issues necessary to end the imposed war and matters of fundamental importance to us.”

“Subsequently, within a reasonable timeframe of 30 to 60 days, the two sides would discuss the details of these issues and ultimately reach a final agreement.”

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Armed Forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran retaliated against the strikes by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in oil prices and its by-products.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect.

Negotiations ensued in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad but stopped short of an agreement amid Washington’s maximalist demands and insistence on unreasonable positions.

MNA