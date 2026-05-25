Taekwondo athlete Kiani dedicates gold medal to Iran people

In a display of unwavering grit and elite technical prowess, Kiani has captured the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Championship, further cementing her status as a global powerhouse in the sport.

Reflecting on her latest triumph, Kiani described the tournament as one of the most demanding of her career. “The technical level was incredibly high. With the qualification for Nagoya at stake, every world and Olympic champion was present,” Kiani noted. “Countries were pulling out all the stops to secure quotas, and the influx of young talent transitioning from the junior ranks added even more intensity to the competition.”

Kiani’s path to the top of the podium was anything but easy. After dispatching her opponent from India in the opening round, she overcame a tough challenge from a world bronze medalist from Jordan and a seasoned competitor from Chinese Taipei, according to Tehran Times.

The final proved to be her biggest test, as she faced a formidable Uzbek representative who had already eliminated the reigning Olympic champion from South Korea. Despite having been struck by a virus just days before the event, Kiani’s mental fortitude shone through. “I was physically compromised by the illness, but I managed my mindset to stay focused,” she said. “Thankfully, everything fell into place, and I was able to secure the gold.”

Beyond the physical victory, Kiani’s motivation remains deeply rooted in her home country. Dedicating her performance to the people of Iran, she expressed a sincere hope that her success could offer a moment of joy to the nation. “I dedicate this medal to the resilient people of Iran. They deserve the best, and I hope this win could bring them even a few seconds of happiness,” she stated.

Looking toward the horizon, Kiani remains characteristically disciplined. “I prefer to move step by step,” she explained. “My immediate focus was on this championship, and now I will turn my attention to the path toward Nagoya.”

The champion wrapped up her remarks by extending her deepest gratitude to her coach and the support system that stood by her throughout the grueling training process. “I thank everyone who supported me with sincerity; they were my true motivation. I hope this achievement goes some way in honoring the hard work my coach and those one who supported me."

MNA