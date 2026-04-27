Baghaei slams US 'legalized piracy' on high seas

Baghaei issued the statement on Monday in response to announcements by US authorities claiming the interdiction of vessels such as the M/T Majestic (formerly M/T Phoenix) and M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean.

These ships were reportedly carrying approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil each, seized under so-called federal warrants issued by US courts as part of Washington's unilateral sanctions regime.

"This is the outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas," Baghaei stated.

"Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder 'law enforcement,'” he stated.

“The United States must be held fully accountable for this brazenly lawless behavior, which strikes at the heart of international law and international free trade, and threatens the basic principles of maritime security," he added.

MNA