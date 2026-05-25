China launches Shenzhou-23 spacecraft

"The Shenzhou-23 manned spaceship successfully separated from the launch vehicle and entered the designated orbit. The crew is in good condition. The launch was recognized as successful," it said, TASS reported.

The spacecraft was blasted off at 11:08 p.m. local time (3:08 p.m. GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

According to earlier reports, the crew will carry out more than 100 scientific experiments, including with artificial embryos, rare earth alloys, and new batteries.

MNA