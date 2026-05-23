  1. Politics
May 24, 2026, 12:44 AM

Araghchi reaffirms Iran's support for Lebanese Hezbollah

Araghchi reaffirms Iran's support for Lebanese Hezbollah

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated the Islamic Republic's unwavering support for the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group, stressing that it is Tehran's pledge to back justice-seeking movements worldwide.

In a message addressed to Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Saturday, Araghchi emphasized that Iran will unequivocally continue supporting justice- and freedom-seeking movements, particularly Hezbollah. 

"This is our pledge to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," the top Iranian diplomat stated, according to Press TV.

Araghchi added, "From the very first moment that some regional states emerged as mediators to defuse tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, Iran has underscored that any future agreement is tied to a ceasefire in Lebanon."

The Iranian foreign minister noted that this significant issue is non-negotiable and is among the legitimate demands of the Islamic Republic and its heroic nation.

He said Iran has underlined in its latest proposal, relayed to Pakistani mediators and aimed at a permanent and durable end to the war, that Lebanon must be included in any future ceasefire agreement.

Iran has insisted on its principled position that an end to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a major condition for any progress in negotiations with the American side and a future agreement.

MNA

News ID 244739

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