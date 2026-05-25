Iran, Oman working on protocol to ensure safe passage via SOH

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran does not collect tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for precision in the use of terminology.

He said Iran is not seeking to impose charges, adding that the efforts by Iran and Oman to draft a protocol for the safe passage of ships constitute a responsible measure. He noted that it is natural for services provided within this process, as well as efforts aimed at protecting the environment, to require costs.

Baghaei stated that it is the responsibility of Iran and Oman to formulate the mechanism for safe passage, adding that the two littoral countries are currently working on that process. He said scattered measures being undertaken by others are making the situation more complicated, adding that Iran is in contact with all parties so that a navigation mechanism can be implemented as quickly as possible.

Commenting on a visit by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi to Oman and consultations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said Iran understands that the security of the strait is a concern for the entire world.

He said this makes the responsibility of Iran as a coastal state even heavier, explaining that Tehran must both consider Iran’s own security concerns and take into account the concerns of the international community.

Baghaei added that the reason Iran and Oman are seeking an effective mechanism for safe passage is their belief that the waterway should remain usable for the entire world.

He said recent developments were the result of lawbreaking by the US and the Zionist regime following their war of aggression against Iran.

He added that every responsible country welcomes the establishment of a reliable mechanism for maritime navigation.

'Hormuz management not subject to negotiation'

The official also dismissed the notion that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz management was part of the negotiations.

"How this region should be managed concerns the littoral states," he asserted.

The spokesman said Iran and Oman were working on a mechanism to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a matter of global concern.

"We understand that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is a concern for the entire world," he said.

Baghaei added that Iran was "not seeking to impose tolls" in the strategic waterway, but noted that services and environmental protection measures naturally involve costs.

Responding to proposals by Britain and France regarding management of the Strait, he said, "No country other than Iran and Oman is present in the Strait of Hormuz. It is the responsibility of Iran and Oman to formulate the mechanism for safe transit."

Memorandum details

Baghaei said discussions linked to a 14-point memorandum of understanding would continue over a 60-day period, but reiterated that the current focus remains on ending the war.

Responding to reports about the contents of the potential memorandum of understanding, Baghaei said many of the reported details were "a combination of speculation."

The actual memorandum, he added, focuses on ending the war and ending the US's illegal naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, including Washington's efforts at complicating transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade "must stop," while Iran would adopt measures to ensure safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz, he noted.

'Agreement not imminent'

Baghaei said recent developments had followed weeks of negotiations conducted through Pakistani mediation, adding that understandings had been reached on many issues under discussion.

"It is true that we have reached understandings on many of the subjects under discussion, but no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent," he said.

He also criticized the inconsistency in US policymaking, saying contradictory positions within short periods complicate negotiations.

'No timeline for finalizing agreement'

The official said no specific timetable has been set for finalizing the understanding.

"What matters to us is securing national interests, and whenever we reach a result, we will announce it," he said.

'No planned visits to Pakistan'

At the current stage, the official added, neither Iranian officials planned to visit Pakistan, nor Pakistani officials are scheduled to travel to Iran.

On Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s planned trip to New York, Baghaei said the visit had been canceled because of visa-related issues.

Israel, regional tensions

He also said any agreement aimed at ending the war would include all fronts, including Lebanon, while warning that "one should expect nothing from Israel except the sabotage of any process."

The spokesman was referring to the Israeli regime's repeated attempts at sabotaging the potential of the realization of the ceasefire throughout the region, including through incessant violations against Lebanese sovereignty, as well as Tel Aviv's other attempts at derailing standing diplomatic processes.

Warning of stronger response

Commenting on the possibility of renewed aggression targeting the country, the spokesman said Iran will not rule out any option when it comes to defending itself.

He warned that Iran’s Armed Forces would respond "with greater intensity" to any future attack or mistake by adversaries.

MNA