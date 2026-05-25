20 Iranian airports resume op. after US-Israeli aggression

Speaking to Fars news agency on Monday, Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), said 40 percent of airports across the country have reopened.

He added that Iran's third busiest international airport in the city of Tabriz is scheduled to begin operations within the next few days.

Tabriz International Airport serves nine foreign destinations, including Istanbul, Baghdad, Dubai, Baku, and Hamburg.

The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear sites, schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.

Iranian Armed Forces responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region, according to Press TV.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect. However, talks that followed between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 did not produce an agreement due to excessive demands on the part of the US.

MNA