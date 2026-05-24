Iran ready to assure world on nuclear arms: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Iran’s position has remained consistent, emphasizing that Tehran is prepared to provide guarantees that its nuclear program is peaceful and that the country has no intention of creating unrest in the Middle East.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of fueling tensions across the region, saying the Israeli government exploits every opportunity to keep conflict and instability alive. He also claimed that Israel is pursuing a broader regional agenda under the idea of a “Greater Israel.”

Referring to the recent talks between Tehran and Washington, the Iranian president stressed that Iran’s negotiators would not compromise on the country’s dignity and national interests. “We and our negotiators will never back down from Iran’s honor and sovereignty,” he said.

He also described improving people’s livelihoods as one of the government’s main priorities, adding that officials are working continuously to address economic challenges and public concerns.

MNA