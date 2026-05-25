Armed leader of foreign-backed riots hanged in Iran

According to the Judiciary, Abbas Akbari Feizabadi was identified as one of the armed leaders of the unrest in Nain, Isfahan Province, who played a significant role in attacks on the county governor’s office, security centers, and service facilities.

Case documents and photographic evidence show that Akbari was present in the streets armed with a Colt pistol, fired at security forces, and participated with other rioters in storming the governor’s office.

He was tried on charges of deliberate destruction of public property with the intent to oppose the Islamic Republic, disruption of public order and security, and conspiracy to commit crimes against the country’s internal security.

Following court sessions and consideration of the defendant’s and his lawyer’s defenses, the court found Akbari guilty based on his confessions regarding carrying a military pistol, his armed presence in the streets, and his firing at security forces — acts clearly constituting the drawing of a weapon with intent to endanger lives and create public insecurity.

A video of the shooting and a police report confirming the discovery of the weapon at his home further established his guilt, according to Press TV.

According to the Judiciary’s Media Center, during the US-Israeli-backed coup attempt on January 8-9, 2026, widespread damage was inflicted upon the country, and thousands of innocent citizens and security forces were martyred.

The elements involved acted as enemy foot soldiers, providing the pretext and necessary conditions for hostile acts and aggression against Iran.

MNA