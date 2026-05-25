  1. Politics
May 25, 2026, 4:20 PM

Considerable progress has been made in Iran-US talks: Sharif

Considerable progress has been made in Iran-US talks: Sharif

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there has been considerable progress in Iran and the United States talks mediated by his country.

According to Al Jazeera, Chinese media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Beijing.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that considerable progress has been made in the US-Iran talks and things are moving in the right direction.

He stated that his country has played a very sincere role in mediating between Washington and Tehran.

The Pakistani Prime Minister stressed the need for joint efforts with China to ensure peace in the Middle East.

The Chinese President for his part stated that Beijing appreaciates Pakistan's constructive role in mediating for peace in the Middle East.

He also said during the meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister that the US and Iran should distance themselves from the Cold War mentality.

MNA/6840825

News ID 244787

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