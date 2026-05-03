Iran terms Trump piracy direct admission of criminal blockade

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to US President Donald Trump’s boasting about the US Navy’s acting “like pirates” in carrying out Washington’s illegal naval blockade of the Iranian vessels and ports.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei wrote, “The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates.”

"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," he added.

"The international community, UN Member States, and the UN Secretary-General must firmly reject any normalization of such blatant violations of international law."

Trump ordered the blockade on April 13 after announcing a two-week ceasefire in unprovoked attacks against Iran.

After the expiry of the ceasefire, he announced continuation of the blockade in violations of its terms.

The blockade has witnessed American forces seize several Iranian vessels alongside cargos, crewmembers, and their families.

On Monday too, Baghaei had commented on the measure, calling it "outright legalization of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas.” "The United States must be held fully accountable for this brazenly lawless behavior, which strikes at the heart of international law and international free trade, and threatens the basic principles of maritime security,” he had added.

In retaliation, the Islamic Republic that had already blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies in response to the aggression, began imposing far stricter controls over the waterway.

MNA