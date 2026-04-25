Araghchi meets Munir to discuss latest developments on truce

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments related to ceasefire between Iran and the United States, and termination of the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against Iran as well as cooperation for strengthening peace and stability in the West Asia region.

Iran’s top diplomat appreciated the valuable efforts of the Pakistani government, especially Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, to establish a ceasefire and end the war between Iran and the US, explaining views and considerations of Iran in this regard.

The Pakistan army chief, for his part, in addition to appreciating Iran’s trust to Pakistan as a neighboring and Muslim state to help advance the diplomatic process, expressed readiness of his country to continue Pakistan’s mediation efforts until a final result is achieved.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Pakistani capital of Islamabad late Friday on a mission to communicate Iran's views and concerns regarding the end of the imposed war. The trip of the Iranian delegation to Islamabad comes in response to Munir's earlier visit to Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Oman and Russia.

MNA