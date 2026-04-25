Iran eyes expanding relations with Pakistan: Araghchi

He made with remarks in his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, emphasizing that Tehran is interested in promoting relations with its neighbors, especially Pakistan.

Iran has attached great importance to its relations with the neighboring Pakistan, Iran’s top diplomat underlined.

Pointing to the determination of high-ranking officials of the two countries to continue the process of increasing bilateral relations as well as coordinating at the multilateral level and international organizations, Pakistan premier expressed confidence that this process will continue with strength in line with securing common interests of the two neighboring countries.

Iran's foreign minister pointed to the emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on expanding comprehensive relations with neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

Araghchi underscored Pakistan’s special place in Iran’s foreign policy and reiterated Tehran’s resolve to further develop relations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed appreciation for the efforts of senior Pakistani officials in working to end the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, as well as their role in facilitating a ceasefire and hosting negotiations.

Araghchi outlined Iran’s principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete cessation of the imposed war.

He further referred to the continued crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and its repeated violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while appreciating the stances of the Pakistani government and people in supporting the Palestinian nation and Islamabad’s efforts to implement the ceasefire understanding in Lebanon.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Pakistani capital of Islamabad late Friday on a mission to communicate Iran's views and concerns regarding the end of the imposed war. The trip of the Iranian delegation to Islamabad comes in response to Munir's earlier visit to Tehran.

MNA/6810900