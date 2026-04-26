Araghchi, Sultan of Oman discuss latest regional developments

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region, mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflicts.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed Sultan of Oman about the views of Iranian side on the recent developments in the region following the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Araghchi expressed Iran's appreciation for the positions of the Sultanate of Oman in supporting dialogue efforts and strengthening efforts for the spread of security and stability in the region, especially in the midst of current regional challenges.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, explained his country’s views on advancing mediation efforts in a way that would enhance the chances of reaching sustainable political solutions and mitigate the impact of crises on the peoples of the region.

Haitham bin Tariq emphasized the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in addressing issues, noting that such an approach would help consolidate the foundations of peace.

Tensions have been running high in the region in the wake of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which was launched on February 28 with the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders.

Iran and the US reached a two-week ceasefire starting on April 8. Talks ensued in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, but stopped short of yielding an agreement amid the United States’ maximalist demands and its insistence on its unreasonable positions.

MNA/TSN3575382