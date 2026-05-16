Houthi warns of Zionist plot after being defeated by Iran

In a televised statement on Friday, al-Houthi said insults directed at the Quran and Islamic sanctities by Zionists and their agents are aimed at targeting Islam and Muslims.

He called the Zionist scheme a demonic plan that poses a severe danger to the entire human community, adding that the Islamic ummah bears the responsibility to counter the evil of the Zionists and their backers and to stand against their tyranny.

Al-Houthi noted that after failing against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zionists are now seeking to intensify hostile attacks in a new phase across the region. The real danger, he stressed, lies in ignoring the enemy’s enmity and allowing their project to advance.

He said the Yemeni people have not been unaware of these threats and the US-Zionist onslaught against Islam and Muslims, and called for mass public demonstrations to signal readiness to confront any hostile action by the United States and Israel.

MNA