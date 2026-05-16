Global energy crisis rooted in US-Israel war on Iran

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has told a special session of the UN Economic and Social Council that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and all its global economic consequences, rests squarely on the shoulders of those who launched the war against Iran and their regional partners.

Iravani spoke at a special ECOSOC meeting convened under the theme "Safeguarding Energy Flows and Supply; Supporting Global Development Through International Cooperation," where he stressed that the international community must honestly confront the root causes of current energy market instability rather than simply managing its symptoms.

The ambassador said Iran has been affected in two deeply interconnected ways. Within less than a year, he said, his country had been targeted twice by illegal acts of aggression in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law. These attacks, he said, resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians, particularly women and children, and caused extensive destruction of civilian, economic, energy, and environmentally sensitive infrastructure whose consequences will outlast the military operations themselves.

Iravani outlined four factors he said lie at the heart of the current crises and instability.

First, the instability did not arise in a vacuum. It stems from military escalation and illegal aggressive acts imposed by Israel and the United States — actions that have heightened tensions in one of the world's most strategically critical energy and trade regions, undermining both regional and global stability.

Second, direct attacks on Iran's oil, gas, and petrochemical infrastructure have caused severe economic and environmental damage across the Persian Gulf region. These attacks have also disrupted global energy and fertiliser supply chains, producing serious consequences for food security and agricultural production worldwide.

Third, US unilateral sanctions, coercive measures, and the naval blockade have further fragmented global supply chains and increased volatility in energy and commodity markets.

Fourth, durable regional security cannot be achieved through confrontation or reliance on foreign powers — only through dialogue, mutual respect, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and genuine regional and international cooperation.

Iravani stated that Iran remains committed to constructive engagement and efforts to restore stability, energy security, and normal conditions in the Strait of Hormuz — on the condition that aggression and military escalation cease and the naval blockade is lifted.

"Peace is not achieved through pressure, and stability is not built through confrontation," he said. "The only sustainable path forward is dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine international cooperation."

"We state clearly that the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its global economic consequences are solely and entirely the responsibility of those who initiated the war against Iran and their regional partners," he concluded.

MNA