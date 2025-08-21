Iran seeks peaceful coexistence with all nations: Pezeshkian

During his visit to Belarus, Pezeshkian met with Iranians living in Belarus, and expressed his pleasure at being among them.

He said that meeting Iranians abroad is a valuable opportunity that strengthens the emotional and identity bond between compatriots.

"The Islamic Republic wants to live peacefully with all nations, but world powers do not want Iran to follow its path of growth and prosperity," he added.

President Pezeshkian hailed the unity and cohesion within Iran as a significant achievement, asserting that this solidarity continues to thrive despite external pressures.

Pezeshkian reiterated the principled policy of the Islamic Republic in advocating for peace and avoiding an arms race, affirming that from the very beginning, Iranian authorities declared that they are not seeking weapons and their primary goal is unity and cohesion within Iran’s borders and fostering regional harmony.

Addressing the issue of US maximum pressure policies, he remarked that the United States and its allies mistakenly believe that cutting off Iran would lead to starvation among its people.

He said that the Iranian nation would continue to persevere through self-reliance and resilience.

The President described Iran's defensive capabilities as a deterrent against threats, emphasizing that without these capabilities, Iran would face daily bombardments similar to those experienced by the people of Gaza.

He said that the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States and Europe, attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities and would not have been able to carry out such an action without their backing.

Pezeshkian lamented the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israeli atrocities, pointing out that nearly 60,000 Palestinians have been killed.

He envisaged a brighter future for Iran much to the enemy's chagrin.

He called for collaboration among all citizens and intellectuals to achieve true sens of independence and national pride.

MNA